Bats Come Alive in Hounds Fourth Straight Win

August 27, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





The RockHounds continued their outstanding road trip Sunday night, using solid pitching and a 13-hit attack to defeat the RoughRiders, 7-3, at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

Skye Bolt led the way with a three-hit night, including this third home run in as many games, with J.P. Sportman and Jason Goldstein each adding two hits and two RBI (see below).

Sam Bragg, Joel Seddon and Jarret Martin combined to allow three runs (just one earned) on three hits, with Seddon collecting the win.

Bolt's solo home run opened the scoring in the second but the Riders came back to take their only lead on a pair of unearned runs in the third.

An Eli White double and the first of Sportman's two RBI singles evened the score in the third and Goldstein's 0-2 RBI single to right put the 'Hounds on top for good in the fourth. In the sixth, RBI from Goldstein (his first home run of the year) and Sportman pushed the lead to 6-2.

The RockHounds clinched the series, winning for the second straight night at Frisco (see "I'm Not Tim Kurkjian," below) and for the fourth straight game overall. The club is 5-1 in the road trip with series wins at both stops (3-1 at Corpus Christi and 2-0 at Frisco) with only Monday's series and road swing finale remaining.

Notables

After going 0-for-8 in the first three games at Corpus Christi, Skye Bolt has now homered in three consecutive games and is 6-for-13 in those three games. Of his 10 home runs as a member of the RockHounds, eight have come in August, a month in which Skye is hitting .372 with 19 RBI.

Richie Martin has hit in 7-of-8 games (10-29, .345) with six runs, one double, two HR and four RBI. Richie has reached base in 31-of-34 games (.288).

Tyler Ramirez has hit in 20-of-24 games (.323 with 16 RBI) and has reached base in 26-of-30 (.310 with 24 RBI).

J.P. Sportman has hit in seven straight games (11-for-36, .306) with a HR and seven RBI.

When he came to the plate for the first time Friday at Corpus Christi, Jason Goldstein was 4-for-40 (.100) as a RockHound, with no home runs and no runs batted in. He singled (and scored) against Houston Astros right-hander Chris Devensky Friday ... ripped an 0-2 opposite-field single to right for his first RBI Sunday and followed that with a line drive home run two innings later.

I'm Not Tim Kurkjian Or Anything, Just Sayin' ...

"Road Field Advantage?" In the 24 games this season between the RockHounds and RoughRiders, the visiting teams are 18-6.

Next Game

Monday, August 27 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Dr Pepper Ballpark Frisco, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m. NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:00 p.m.

- Final of a three-game series and of a seven-game road trip

- 'Hounds return home Tuesday, August 28 for the final homestand of the season!

Probable Starters

FRI: Wes Benjamin (LH, 4-5, 3.92)

RH: Norge Ruiz (RH, 4-8, 4.50)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.