Mieses and Cards Slam Drillers, 7-4, in 10 Innings

August 27, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals





TULSA, Ok. - RF Johan Mieses clobbered a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the 10th inning, propelling the Springfield Cardinals to the 7-4 win over the Tulsa Drillers in 10 frames before 3,515 fans at ONEOK Field on Sunday night.

The Drillers (34-26, 68-62) came out swinging in the bottom of the first against RHP Matt Pearce. Pearce retired his first two batters, but a two-out single from C Keibert Ruiz extended the inning. LF Jacob Scavuzzo then slugged a two-run home run to left-center field, opening a 2-0 lead for Tulsa.

The Cardinals (25-36, 58-73) countered with two runs of their own in the top of the fourth against LHP Ben Holmes. With runners at the corners and two away, 1B John Nogowski rifled a two-run double into the left field corner, scoring both SS Tommy Edman and RF Johan Mieses to square the score at 2-2.

Tulsa, however, wrestled the lead right back in the bottom of the fourth. With two away, a free pass from 3B Mike Ahmed kept the inning alive. 2B Errol Robinson reached with a single, followed by an RBI single by LHP Ben Holmes that lifted the Drillers back in front, 3-2.

Springfield battled it back even in the top of the eighth against RHP Marshall Kasowski. SS Tommy Edman led off with his second single of the night, before racing all the way home one out later on an RBI double by 2B Andy Young to even it, 3-3.

Neither side struck in the ninth, but the Cardinals swung in front in the top of the 10th against RHP Shea Spitzbarth (L, 2-4). With INF Jose Martinez starting the inning at second as the automatic runner, Edman notched his third single to put two on. After a strikeout and Edman swiping second base, the Drillers elected to intentionally walk Young, loading the bases for RF Johan Mieses. On the first pitch, Mieses crushed a grand slam to left field, swinging the Cardinals into the 7-3 lead.

RHP Landon Beck then took over for the bottom of the 10th inning, which began with an RBI double from C Keibert Ruiz to bring home RF DJ Peters from second. Beck, however, induced a line out to a jumping Edman at short, before tallying consecutive strikeouts to close the 7-4 win for the Cardinals in 10 innings.

