Rutgers, Illinois to Meet at ShoreTown Ballpark on Sunday
May 9, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will host a Big Ten Conference game between Rutgers and Illinois on Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is at 12 pm with gates opening at 11 am. Admission is free.
Food and drink will be available for purchase for fans in attendance at the game.
Rutgers will be the home team in the game, which follows games at Rutgers on both Friday and Saturday.
Entering the weekend series with Illinois, Rutgers is in third place in the Big Ten at 11-7 with Illinois sitting in ninth place at 11-10.
