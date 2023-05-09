Winston-Salem Drives by Greenville, 8-7

GREENVILLE, SC - For eight innings, the Winston-Salem Dash and Greenville Drive traded leads. The Drive led by four before the Dash came storming back in the fifth, but in the ninth tied at seven, Winston-Salem found another big hit late as the Dash came from behind twice to take game one against Greenville, 8-7, Tuesday night at Fluor Field in front of 3,762 fans.

Greenville (12-15) got out to a quick start against Winston-Salem (19-7), plating five runs over the first three innings including a rain delay that halted the game and Drive's momentum. The Dash took the delay as a reset, and the offense was ready to go.

In the top of the fifth trailing 5-1, Winston-Salem woke up. Following a walk and a single, DJ Gladney drove in his 33rd run on the season cutting the lead to three, 5-2. Next man at the plate was Wilfred Veras, ripped his league leading 14th double bringing home a run making it a two-run game. Winston-Salem kept the line moving with a pair of singles and knotted the game up on a balk by Nate Tellier. Michael Turner walked with the bases loaded capping off the five run fifth, taking a 6-5 lead over Greenville.

The Drive responded with a pair of home runs in the bottom of the fifth to regain the lead, but Loidel Chapelli wasted no time tying it back up at seven on an RBI double in the top of the six.

Following the barrage of runs, pitching took over in the seventh and eighth. Chase Plymell took over in the sixth and quieted the Greenville bats, allowing only two hits and punching out three over 2.1 innings, keeping it tied going to the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Veras added to his double tally ripping a two-bagger to center for his 15th on the year. Next pitch, Wes Kath put the Dash ahead for good. The third baseman grounded a ball back up the middle pushing Winston-Salem back in front, 8-7. With the lead, Dash Manager Guillermo Quiroz turned it over to Tristan Stivors looking for the save.

Stivors let up a triple putting the tying run on third. After a walk, the closer induced Miguel Ugeto to ground into a double play, and with two outs, Stivors got Eduardo Lopez to fly out slamming the door shut for the win, 8-7.

Kath finished the day a multi-hit performance and two-RBI while Veras extended his hit streak to 11 games with the two doubles on the night.

Winston-Salem tries to make it two wins in a row against the Drive on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. from Fluor Field.

