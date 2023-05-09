Caminero Piles Up Three Hits, Hot Rods Pummel Crawdads 12-1

May 9, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Junior Caminero notched three hits with an RBI as part of a 14-hit night for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-14) in their 12-1 victory over the Hickory Crawdads (12-14) on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green began the scoring in the top of the first against Hickory starter Larson Kindreich. Carson Williams worked a walk and Caminero singled to put runners on first and third. Bob Seymour smacked a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Williams to put the Hot Rods up 1-0.

In the bottom of the third, Caminero tripled and scored on an RBI single from Seymour to make it 2-0. Willy Vasquez and Jeffry Parra walked, allowing Jalen Battles to bring home two runs on an RBI double to increase the lead 4-0. Oneill Manzueta doubled off Hickory reliever Bradford Webb to score Battles and Parra from second and third, making it a 6-0 ballgame. In the bottom of the fourth, Williams gave Bowling Green a 7-0 lead with a lead off home run over the right centerfield wall.

Dru Baker and Jeffry Parra hit back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the sixth, and moved up to second and third on a balk from Webb. A wild pitch allowed Baker to score and Parra to move up to third, increasing the Hot Rods lead 8-0. Shane Sasaki drove in Parra on a sacrifice fly to right, moving the score to 9-0.

After Hickory scored their first run of the game in the top of the seventh, The Hot Rods answered back in the bottom of the inning with a run off Hickory reliever Andy Rodriguez. Battles and Manzueta led off with back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. A throwing error from catcher Cody Freeman allowed Battles to score from second, making it a 10-1 game. Bowling Green increased the lead to 11-1 when Parra scored on a double from Caminero.

Parra belted a solo homer off Hickory reliever Yohanse Morel in the bottom of the eighth to make it 12-1, and Roel Garcia closed it out in the ninth to help Bowling Green win by that final.

Austin Vernon (2-1) got the win, allowing one run on four strikeouts, two walks, and a hit in 4.1 innings. Larson Kindreich (1-2) picked up the loss, going 2.2 innings while letting up four runs on four hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and the Crawdads play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch set for 11:05 A.M. CT. Bowling Green sends LHP Keyshawn Askew (1-3, 4.91) to the bump, while Hickory is starting LHP Mitch Bratt (0-0, 2.70)

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.