HVR Game Notes - May 9, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (18-9) at Aberdeen IronBirds (10-15)

LHP Joel Valdez (0-1, 7.31 ERA) vs. RHP Jean Pinto (0-1, 2.45 ERA)

| Game 28 | Road Game 13 | Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium | Aberdeen, MD | May 9, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

BACK IN BIRDLAND: The Hudson Valley Renegades begin their only trip this season to the Old Line State on Tuesday. Last year, the 'Gades also only paid one visit to Leidos Field where they won four of the six games in the series against Aberdeen.

LAST TIME OUT: Hudson Valley's four-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday after a 16-4 defeat at the hands of the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Aaron Palensky mashed his league leading ninth home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning. Besides Palensky, Caleb Durbin and Ben Cowles tallied multi-hit games while Marcos Cabrera hit his second home run of the year.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES: The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 14 of the team's 27 games (51.9%) being decided by 5-or-more runs. Hudson Valley sports a 10-4 (.714) record in those games. Additionally, the club has already played five games decided by 12-or-more runs (18.5% of games), and has a 3-2 (.600) record in those games.

MAKING MOVES: The New York Yankees made a pair of roster moves effecting the Renegades on Tuesday, transferring Eduardo Torrealba from Double-A Somerset to Hudson Valley and promoting Caleb Durbin to Double-A. In 22 games with the Renegades this season, Durbin hit .333/.464/.397 with a league-leading 15 stolen bases and amassed14 walks while striking out just nine times .

WALK (OFF) THIS WAY: On Friday night, the Renegades earned their first walk-off win of the season over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on a wild pitch that scored Spencer Henson in the ninth inning. The 'Gades recorded just two walk-off wins last season.

BIRD FRENZY: Over the final three games in the previous series vs the Aberdeen IronBirds, the Renegades pitching staff left 26 runners on base. Aberdeen finished an unbelievable 1-for-35 in the final three meetings of the series hitting with runners in scoring position.

DOUBLE TRIPLE AGAIN: With two triples on Wednesday vs Wilmington, Aldenis Sánchez tied the franchise record for most triples in a game and became the second Renegade hitter to accomplish that feat this season. On April 25th in Greenville, Spencer Jones notched two triples in a four-hit night. The last time it was achieved was Aug. 6, 2018, by Ford Proctor against Brooklyn.

MAN ON FIRE: Over the past eleven games, Aaron Palensky is 20-for-44 and slashing .455/.510/1.045 with two doubles, eight home runs, 17 RBIs, four stolen bases and 13 runs. He is currently first in HR (9), AVG (.371), SLG (.864) & OPS (1.317), tied for second in RBI (24), tied for fourth in TB (57), fifth in OBP (.453), and sixth in XBH (13) in the South Atlantic League.

NEXT MAN UP: Ben Cowles ranks as one of six Renegades hitters who are hitting over .300 in their last five games. Over this stretch, Cowles is hitting .474/.474/1.000 with a double, three home runs, four RBIs, and five runs. The 'Gades infielder is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, his longest streak of the season. Cowles has also recorded a multi-hit game in four of the last five games.

HOME RUN ROAD KINGS: The Renegades begin their first road series on Tuesday since completing a 12-game trip against the Rome Braves and the Greenville Drive at the end of April. During the latter six-game series against the Drive, the 'Gades offense erupted for 18 home runs, the most in a week by any team in Minor League baseball this year.

ALL ABOUT THE RUN DIFFERENTIAL: With a +53 run differential in 27 games, the Renegades own the second-best run differential among all minor league teams in Double-A or below (Triple-A began a week early in 2023). Lake Elsinore (SD, A) sports a +56 differential and are the only team ahead of the 'Gades. The Renegades have five games this season, where they have won by seven or more runs.

GAS STATION: Through 27 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 310 strikeouts, the most in the SAL, all High-A teams, and fifth-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. On Tuesday vs Wilmington, the 'Gades bullpen racked up an impressive 12 strikeouts in six innings. Jack Neely and Bailey Dees combined to strike out seven in a row at one point.

MR. STEAL YOUR BASE: After going 12-for-12 on stolen base attempts in the first two games of the Greenville series, the Renegades are now 56-for-64 in stolen base attempts this season. They rank second in the South Atlantic League and High-A in steals, only trailing the Greenville Drive (BOS). They are currently ranked 9th in all of MiLB with the Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE, A) leading the way with 78 through 27 games. Caleb Durbin leads the team with 15 steals so far, tied for the most in the South Atlantic League with Max Ferguson (GVL).

IT'S GONNA BE MAY: With a 14-7 (.667) record in April, the Renegades wrapped up their best calendar month since June 2021 (19-7, .730). The Hudson Valley offense led the way by clobbering 34 home runs in the month, the most in a month since hitting 35 in 27 games in June 2022. The 34 home runs are more than Hudson Valley hit during the 17 entire seasons during their run as a New York-Penn League team ('94, '95, '97, '00, '03, '04, '08-'17, and '19).

