Rush Sign Defenseman Jay Powell
March 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Jay Powell has been signed to a contract.
Powell arrives in Rapid City for what will be his first ECHL experience. He is in his first season as a pro and has skated in 13 games in the SPHL with the Huntsville Havoc, where he has three assists. The 6-foot-7 defenseman split his college hockey career between the University of Alabama-Huntsville and Concordia University Wisconsin.
The Rush are home this weekend for three games against the Utah Grizzlies. It begins on Friday night with College Night, presented by Bud Light. The first 500 fans 21 and older will receive a Bud Light Trucker hat. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
