Condors Loan Gennaro to Thunder

Wichita Thunder forward Matteo Gennaro

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Matteo Gennaro has been loaned to the Thunder.

Gennaro was recalled by Bakersfield on November 30. A native of St. Albert, Alberta, the 6-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 23 games for the Condors, tallying four points (3g, 1a).

He was having a terrific start to the season for the Thunder prior to his call-up. In 14 games, he recorded 15 points (7g, 8a).

Last year, Gennaro had a breakout season in Wichita. He netted a career-high in goals (26), assists (30) and points (56) in 61 games. Gennaro also recorded four goals in five playoff games.

Wichita returns home on Friday, March 4 to host Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.

Friday is Scout Night, presented by The Boy Scouts of America, Quivira Council. Lou Ferrigno will be making a special appearance to drop the ceremonial faceoff. Boy Scouts can stay after the game for a special Scout Night Sleepover at the arena.

