K-Wings Sign Forward Tanner Nagel

March 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday the signing of forward Tanner Nagel.

The 6-foot, 200-pound, Mossbank SASK native comes to Kalamazoo after playing 29 games combined over the past two collegiate seasons for the University of Regina (2019-20, 2021-22).

In his time with the Cougars, the 24-year-old amassed 12 goals, 11 assists and a plus 4 rating with 28 PIMs.

Prior to joining Regina, Nagel played 9 games with the Utah Grizzlies in 2018-19 (0G, 1A, 6 PIM).

Nagel, also played 232 WHL games over four seasons with Portland, Lethbridge and Swift Current. In his final season with Swift Current (2018-19), Nagel was team captain.

Next up, the K-Wings take on the Tulsa Oilers on Friday at Wings Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

On Friday, Kalamazoo will also throw it back to the 90s for Nickelodeon Night, as they pay tribute to one of the 'Top-50 Greatest Cartoon Characters of All Time,' Ren & Stimpy. There'll also be a jersey auction immediately following the game. Plus, it's a $2 Friday! So, make sure to come enjoy $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs from 6 to 8 p.m.

