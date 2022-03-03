ECHL Transactions - March 3
March 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 3, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
Jason Imbeault, F
Kevin Auger, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Shane Walsh, F from South Carolina
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Kolten Olynek, F signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F loaned to Tucson
Fort Wayne:
Add Drake Rymsha, F assigned by Hershey [3/2]
Indy:
Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Widmar, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Abbott Girduckis, F loaned to Hartford
Delete James Sanchez, F recalled by Hartford
Kalamazoo:
Add Tanner Nagel, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Michael Davies, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Jay Powell, D signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Nick Isaacson, F returned from loan to Hershey
Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Charles-William Gagne, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Matthew Boucher, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Trent Miner, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G traded to Maine
Wichita:
Add Dean Stewart, D assigned by Manitoba
Add Matteo Gennaro, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve
