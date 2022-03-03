ECHL Transactions - March 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 3, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

Jason Imbeault, F

Kevin Auger, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Shane Walsh, F from South Carolina

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Kolten Olynek, F signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F loaned to Tucson

Fort Wayne:

Add Drake Rymsha, F assigned by Hershey [3/2]

Indy:

Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Widmar, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Abbott Girduckis, F loaned to Hartford

Delete James Sanchez, F recalled by Hartford

Kalamazoo:

Add Tanner Nagel, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Michael Davies, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Jay Powell, D signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Nick Isaacson, F returned from loan to Hershey

Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Charles-William Gagne, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Matthew Boucher, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Trent Miner, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G traded to Maine

Wichita:

Add Dean Stewart, D assigned by Manitoba

Add Matteo Gennaro, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve

