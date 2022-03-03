ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced Norfolk's Noah Corson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #696, Atlanta at Norfolk, on March 2.

Corson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 13:57 of the third period.

Corson will miss Norfolk's games vs. Atlanta on March 4 and March 5.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

