Royals Defend Home Ice in Shootout Win over Railers

Reading Royals defenseman Mason Millman

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Worcester Railers in a shootout, 3-2, Wednesday, Mar. 2 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 39 of 41 shots while Railers goalie Colten Ellis saved 31 of 33 shots.

After a scoreless opening period, it didn't take long before the Royals lit the lamp in the second period. Patrick Bajkov broke the scoreless tie just 54 seconds out of the first intermission for his 18th goal of the season. Trevor Gooch and Patrick McNally earned assists on Bajkov's goal that put Reading ahead, 1-0.

Worcester responded back seven minutes to tie the game. Brent Beaudoin was the final product of a strong play with the puck by Anthony Repaci. Repaci skated around Flodell's net and fed Beaudoin a cross-crease pass that skipped past the Royals' net minder to the Railers' forward.Positioned to the right of Reading's cage, Beaudoin tapped in the puck for his 11th goal of the season.

Kirk MacDonald & Anthony Gagnon speak with the media after the Royals 3-2 win over Worcester on Mar. 2, 2022.

Reading took back their lead on a crisp give-and-go passing play late into the second period. Garret Cockerill and Brad Morrison connected in the Railers' zone and finished off the strong play with Cockerill chipping the puck over Ellis' right pad and into the back of Worcester's net. Cockerill's second goal of the season put the Royals back in front with a one-goal lead heading into the final period of regulation, 2-1.

2:49 into the third period, Worcester tied the score for the second and final time in the game. Reece Newkirk skated with the puck into Reading's zone and snapped a wrist shot from the slot over Flodell's left shoulder. Newkirk's game tying goal forced overtime and then a shootout after neither team found the back of the oppositions' net after seven minutes of 3-on-3 overtime.

Anthony Gagnon shot first for the Royals and earned the game's first star with his game winning shootout goal. Gagnon skated to his right and put a forehand shot through Ellis' pads for the game-winning goal in the shootout period. Logan Flowdell made saves on the first two shootout attempts from Beaudoin and Newkirk. Cole Coskey took the final shootout attempt for the Railers and hit the post to earn the Royals first shootout win of the season (1-1).

The Royals travel to Worcester to take on the Railers Friday, Mar. 4th, at 7:00 p.m. at the DCU Center.

