Matthew Boucher Reassigned to Grizz

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Matthew Boucher was reassgned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Boucher was called-up to the Eagles on January 23, 2022 and played in 5 games with Colorado and he had 8 shots on goal and 7 penalty minutes. Earlier in the season Boucher scored 22 points in 17 games with Utah (13 goals, 9 assists) and had a +13 rating. He is tied for the team lead with 4 shorthanded goals.

Boucher won the 2021-22 ECHL Rookie of the year, where he led Utah in goals (25) and points (52). This season Boucher is taking a leadership role on the club as one of Utah's captains. The 2nd year pro will be in the Grizzlies lineup this weekend in Rapid City on March 4-6. Next homestand for Utah will be a 3 game set against Kansas City on March 9, 11-12. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Next Homestand

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night. Singles Night. Friday, March 11, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday. Beer Fest.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night Presented by Darren Bideaux RV.

Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

The Grizzlies are picking two lucky contestants to compete in a puck shoot game on the ice during the first intermission on Military Night, March 12 vs Kansas City. Contestants that make the first shot (from the blue line with an open net) will win a free 2 day RV rental. If they can hit the second shot (from center ice with a restricted opening) will win a Bakcou EBike (retail $3,800) courtesy of Darren Bideaux RV.

Link to enter for the Puck Shoot Contest - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8MS3FSG

