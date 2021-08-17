Rush Receive Two ECHL Awards

August 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, are excited to share that the team won two ECHL awards for Theme Night of the Year (Rodeo Night) and Marketing Team of the Year. The awards were announced Monday, August 16th in Las Vegas during the 2021 ECHL Awards Show on the League's Facebook Page.

In addition to receiving the Best Theme Night Award, the organization finished as a finalist in five other categories. The team was a finalist for the Most Creative Ticket Package. Additionally, Kyle Thompson was a finalist for Sales Rookie of the Year, Mark Binetti was a finalist for PR/Broadcaster of the Year, and Aaron Foss was a finalist for Sales Professional of the Year.

For the 2019-2020 season, the Rush won the ECHL Award for Group Department of the Year (Growth Year Over Year.

