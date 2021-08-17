Forward Nogard Joins Glads

DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced on Thursday that forward Luke Nogard has agreed to terms for the 2021-2022 season.

"We brought in Nogard because he plays the game hard, and he plays the right way," said James. "He's the type of player that our fans will love and relate to."

Nogard, 27, originally signed to play with the Gladiators in 2020-21 before Atlanta opted out of the season. The Ancaster, Ontario native skated last season with the Florida Everblades and racked up 14 points (6G-8A) in 36 ECHL games while helping Florida capture the Brabham Cup as regular season champions.

"Luke is a great teammate and can play any forward position," said Pyle. "He is a puck possession player and can put the puck in the net. He's an extremely hard worker and we're glad to have him back."

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound forward published 10 goals and 12 assists in 30 games with the Gladiators in 2019-20. His stint in Atlanta was interrupted by a brief trip overseas in which he recorded three points (2G-1A) in eight games with Lausitzer Fuchse of Germany's Deutschen Eishockey Liga 2. After his venture in Europe, Nogard returned to Atlanta for the final 10 games of the 2019-20 season.

Nogard posted strong numbers as a rookie in 2018-19 when he recorded 38 points (16G-22A) in 65 games with the Norfolk Admirals. The forward skated in four games during the 2017-18 season with the Toledo Walleye after playing four years of NCAA Division I hockey with the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Nogard is the fifth forward and the eighth player to sign with the Gladiators for 2021-22. He joins Derek Nesbitt (F), Mike Pelech (F), Cody Sylvester (F), Kamerin Nault (F), Tim Davison (D), Malcolm Hayes (F/D), and Zach Yoder (D).

