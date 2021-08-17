Royals Sign Former Birmingham Bulls Forward Cam Strong

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Tuesday the signing of 26-year-old forward Cam Strong. Strong signed a contract with the Royals for the 2020-21 season before playing with the Birmingham Bulls due to the Royals pulling out due to COVID-19.

With the Bulls, Strong, a fast skater, scored 7 goals and 6 assists for 13 points in 29 games. The Bulls finished fifth in the SPHL's regular season standings, missing the playoffs by eight points.

"I like to use my speed to create space for myself and my teammates," he said. "I use it to put pressure on the opposing team to take away the puck. I'd call myself a gritty player."

Previously, Strong played for Dartmouth College and the Topeka Roadrunners (NAHL). He donned the alternate captaincy in his senior year with Dartmouth and finished his collegiate career with 32 points in 119 games.

He was named the 2017 Booma Award winner as Dartmouth's top rookie player in 2017 and is a two-time recipient of the team's McInnis Award as the "Sportsman of the Year." He earned accolades in the classroom as well with four ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team honors and four American Hockey Coaches Association All-American Scholar awards. Lastly, he was a nominee for Dartmouth's Student-Athlete of the Year award in 2020.

"Dartmouth was a special place," he said. "I loved playing there. It was really challenging at times with the academics, but I just tried to be who I am and be a leader for my team and in the classroom, and it helped me grow as a man."

In Topeka, he was captain in his final season with the team and scored 69 points in 108 games. He also played with Flyers 2015 third round pick Matej Tomek in Topeka during 2014-15.

