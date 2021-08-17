Defenseman Butrus Ghafari Returns to Toledo

August 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Butrus Ghafari (boo-truhs, ga-far-ee) has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

Ghafari, the West Bloomfield, MI native, started his pro career with the Walleye by appearing in one game prior to the end of the 2019-2020 season. He did play for Rapid City a season ago, appearing in 58 games with 10 points (1G, 9A) and 72 penalty minutes in his first full pro season.

Head coach Dan Watson said, "Butrus brings a very high compete level to practice and games. He has the desire to get better each day, whether that on or off the ice. He demonstrated last season that he can play in our league on a consistent basis. We look forward to working with Butrus for the upcoming season."

For information on purchasing or renewing your Walleye Game Plan, give us a call at 419-725-WALL. Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.