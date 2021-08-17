Solar Bears Sign Ian Parker
August 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Ian Parker on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.
Parker, 25, will have the opportunity to make his professional debut with Orlando after spending the last four seasons as a member of the University of Windsor Lancers, in which the 6-foot-9, 249-pound forward recorded 48 points (23g-25a) in 84 games.
Born in Florence, Kentucky, but a native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Parker also played junior A hockey for the Weyburn Red Wings of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, where he collected 83 points (32g-51a) in 171 games.
