Solar Bears Sign Ian Parker

August 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Ian Parker on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Parker, 25, will have the opportunity to make his professional debut with Orlando after spending the last four seasons as a member of the University of Windsor Lancers, in which the 6-foot-9, 249-pound forward recorded 48 points (23g-25a) in 84 games.

Born in Florence, Kentucky, but a native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Parker also played junior A hockey for the Weyburn Red Wings of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, where he collected 83 points (32g-51a) in 171 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.