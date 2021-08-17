Reading Royals Win ECHL Award for Success of Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association

The ECHL announced Monday that the Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, won the league's Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year award. The announcement was held at the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association presented by Vision's Federal Credit Union won the award for the team.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor from the league," Royals general manager David Farrar said. "The RRYHA has been successful due to the diligent work and support from our staff, sponsors and the Berks County Convention Center Authority. We will continue to propel the program into the future to help grow the youth hockey scene in Berks County and beyond."

The RRYHA started in 2020 and thrived in a difficult scenario during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping programs up and running while ensuring the safety of its participants. It now has hundreds of kids involved in just over a year.

Terry Denike, the director of youth hockey development, said when the Royals were nominated for the award that he was thankful to the players and families for entrusting him to engage their children in the sport.

"Our goal was to engage kids and create activities to ensure that they had something to do during the pandemic," he said. "I'm grateful to David Farrar and Dakota Procyk for giving me the chance to be the director of the program."

The RRYHA has focused on its three core programs in Learn to Play sessions, Youth Leagues and Skill Clinics. In addition, programs include Try Hockey for Free, Youth Camps and Royals Selects. To find more information about what the RRYHA offers, check out royalsyouthhockey.com.

