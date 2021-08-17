Stewart Signs AHL Contract with Manitoba

Wichita Thunder defenseman Dean Stewart

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, are excited to announce that defenseman Dean Stewart has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the AHL's Manitoba Moose. Wichita retains his ECHL rights, which means he would be assigned to the Thunder.

Stewart, 23, had an outstanding rookie season for the Thunder. He was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team, All-ECHL Second Team and finished second for ECHL Rookie of the Year. He was also named as the team's Defenseman of the Year.

He returns to his home province of Manitoba as he grew up in Portage la Prairie. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound blueliner joined the Thunder in January and quickly acclimated himself. He finished his rookie campaign with 36 points (6g, 30a). Stewart led all rookies in assists and was second in plus/minus (+22).

Prior to turning pro, Stewart completed a four-year career at the University of Omaha and was named captain during his senior campaign. He collected 45 points (7g, 38a) in 130 career games for the Mavericks. Stewart was named the team's MVP, Most Outstanding Defenseman and won the Biggest Heart award.

