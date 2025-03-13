Rush Game Notes: March 13, 2025 vs. Iowa Heartlanders

March 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, kicks off a two-week, six-game homestand with an interdivision matchup against the Iowa Heartlanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Thursday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush mounted its largest comeback of the season, coming back from three goals down in the third period to beat the Tahoe Knight Monsters in overtime, 5-4, at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Sunday. Trailing 3-0 entering the final period, the Rush scored four times in the final 16 minutes of regulation, including a Billy Constantinou game-tying snipe with 29 seconds left, to force OT. Only one player touched the puck in the extra period; Trevor Janicke won the opening faceoff forward to himself, stepped ahead, then wired a wrist shot behind Jordan Papirny to win the game just six seconds in.

ALL-AROUND EFFORT

Five players accounted for Rapid City's five goals in the crazy comeback on Sunday: Holden Wale, Luke Mylymok, Blake Bennett, Billy Constantinou, and Trevor Janicke. The five goals in a 15:51 span is the fastest five goals the Rush has scored this season... and it came with the season on the line.

LIGHTNING FAST

Trevor Janicke's overtime goal at just six seconds of the period is tied for the third-quickest OT goal in ECHL history. Rapid City is also on the wrong side of the leaderboard: the Rush allowed a goal to Idaho seven seconds into overtime on October 30, 2021.

WINNING FOR BURTIE

Sunday's game marked the Rush's first win since Head Coach & General Manager Scott Burt's return to the bench. 'Burtie' came back on March 1st after having not coached a game since November 30th. He returned from a ten-week medical leave of absence on February 15th.

CLEANUP ON AISLE OVERTIME

Trevor Janicke experienced a whirlwind three days, culminating in his first professional overtime winner. The rookie was reassigned to the Rush on Friday morning, but after a flight delay, did not get to his hotel room in Tahoe until after midnight. He returned to the lineup on Saturday, then collected three points on Sunday in one of his best games of the season.

THRILLERS WITH THE LANDERS

The five-game season series between the Rush and Iowa last year produced numerous memorable moments, including a 5-0 record for Rapid City. The Rush went to Xtream Arena and swept the Heartlanders to begin the 2023-24 regular season. Then, back at The Monument Ice Arena, current Heartlander Keltie Jeri-Leon scored a last-minute GWG for the Rush to knock out Iowa on New Year's Eve.

LAST LONG HOMESTAND

After a span of 12 out of 18 road games, the Rush play its next six games at The Monument Ice Arena: three against Iowa, then three against Wichita. It is the third and final multi-week homestand for the Rush, who enters with a 13-9-5 home record.

The Rapid City Rush squares off with the Iowa Heartlanders on March 13th, 14th, and 15th at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 15th is Girls Night Out presented by Midco and Loyal Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

