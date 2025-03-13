Florida Everblades Raise over $10,000 for St. Baldrick's Foundation During Game-Day Event

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, proud ECHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, are thrilled to announce a successful fundraising event for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, raising over $10,000 during their game on Wednesday, March 12th, at Hertz Arena.

The event, held in conjunction with the team's St. Patrick's Day Tribute presented by Bud Light, saw Everblades staff and enthusiastic fans alike bravely shave their heads in support of childhood cancer research. The atmosphere was filled with camaraderie and generosity as participants and spectators rallied together for this important cause.

"We are incredibly proud of the Everblades community for their overwhelming support of the St. Baldrick's Foundation," said Everblades Account Executive and fundraiser organizer Katy Risvold "To see our staff and fans come together and participate in such a meaningful way is truly inspiring. The funds raised will make a significant impact in the fight against childhood cancer."

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to raising funds for life-saving childhood cancer research. The head-shaving event is a signature initiative, symbolizing solidarity with children who lose their hair during cancer treatment. The Florida Everblades extend their sincere gratitude to all those who participated, donated, and supported the St. Baldrick's Day event.

