Mariners Sign Defenseman Nate Schweitzer

March 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have signed defenseman Nate Schweitzer, the team announced on Thursday. Schweitzer joins the Mariners out of NCAA Division I Lake Superior State University.

Schweitzer is a 23-year-old defenseman originally from Champlin, MN. After captaining Benilde-St. Margaret's School for two seasons, he played for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League. Schweitzer initially attended Colorado College, playing two seasons there from 2021-23 before transferring to Lake Superior State for his final two seasons.

This past season, Schweitzer was Lake Superior State's top-scoring defenseman, as he posted 18 points (3 goals, 15 assists) in 34 games.

The Mariners are on the road this weekend, visiting the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, NY on Friday and Saturday night at 7 PM. The next home game is Friday, March 21st against the Worcester Railers at 7:15 PM - Youth Hockey Night and the start of a Three Dollar Deweys Threekend, plus a Terrence Wallin bobblehead giveaway, presented by Venture Solar. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

