Royals Open Five-Game Home Stand, Host Lions for Two-Game Weekend Series

March 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, return home for a two-game series against Trois-Rivières on Friday, March 14th and Saturday, March 15th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The series opens a five-game home stand that continues with three games against Norfolk on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday March 23rd at 3:00 PM.

Friday's promotional Career Ready Berks & Kids Takover Night, presented by Mitsubishi Chemical Group

For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter the series on a nine-game point streak (7-0-2-0) with victories in four of their last five games and a 25-22-9-1 record (60 points). Prior to going 1-0-1 in a two-game series at Maine on Friday, March 7th and Saturday, March 8th, the Royals defeated the Adirondack Thunder in their four-game home stand finale, 3-1, on Wednesday, March 5th, after taking two of three games against Maine with back-to-back wins over the Mainers on Friday, February 28th, 4-2, and Saturday, March 1st, 5-3, after falling to the Mariners in overtime, 4-3, on Wednesday, February 26th.

Forward Matt Miller, who was recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading on Thursday, March 6th, has registered a team-high 31 points while forwards Matt Brown, who was recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading on Saturday, March 8th, and Tyler Gratton lead Reading in goals (16), while defenseman Sam Sedley, who was recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading on Saturday, March 8th leads the Royals in assists (26).

Scouting the Lions:

Trois-Rivières enters the series on a five-game point streak (4-0-0-1) a 39-12-4-2 record overall (84 points) through 57 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Lions shutout Wheeling on Wednesday, March 12th, 2-0, after they went 2-0-0-1 in a three-game series against Worcester with victories on Friday, March 7th and Sunday, March 9th, 3-1, around a shootout loss on Saturday, March 8th, 4-3.

ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadiens (NHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL), Trois-Rivières' offense is led by forwards Anthony Beauregard and Jakov Novak in points (49). Beauregard leads the team in goals (23) while forward Xavier Cormier leads the Lions in assists (33).

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

