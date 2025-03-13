Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 21

March 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), open a five-game homestand tomorrow night after playing six straight games on the road. With 15 games left, Idaho sits four points back of the fourth and final playoff spot, six points back of third place, and seven points out of second.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Mar. 14 vs. Tahoe | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 15 vs. Tahoe | 7:10 p.m.

Idaho will play six of their next nine games against Tahoe beginning tomorrow night. The Steelheads are (3-3) against the Knight Monsters this season including (2-1) in Boise. Idaho has outscored Tahoe 23-19 in six contests as Connor MacEachern (6-2-8) and A.J. White (1-7-8) have paced the way in the head-to-head series while Sloan Stanick (5-1-6) and Simon Pinard (2-4-6), both under AHL contracts with Henderson, lead the way for the Knight Monsters.

The Steelheads are just (2-for-18, 11.1%) on the power-play against the Knight Monsters but (18-for-21, 85.7%) on the penalty kill.

Idaho is averaging 32.33 shots for per game against Tahoe while the Knight Monsters have averaged 31.67.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 5

Idaho (5) at Kansas City (0)

Demetrios Koumontzis scored 70 seconds into the game and then Kaleb Pearson (2-1-3) stretched the lead to 2-0 just 77 seconds later. The Steelheads received second period goals from Pearson, A.J. White, and Francesco Arcuri. Ben Kraws made 27 saves in the shutout victory.

Friday, Mar. 7

Idaho (6) at Kansas City (2)

After falling behind 1-0 just 6:30 into the game Connor Punnett (2-0-2) tied the score 64 seconds later. The Mavericks took a 2-1 lead 2:33 into the second period on the power-play before Hank Crone (1-1-2) tied the game back up 1:52 later on Idaho's first of three power-play goals. Punnett made it a 3-2 advantage with 3:09 to play in the second period. Patrick Moynihan (2-1-3) increased the lead to 5-2 scoring even strength at 3:05 of the third and a power-play tally at 12:35. Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2) capped off the night with a man advantage goal with 2:06 remaining as Ben Kraws made 33 saves in the win.

Saturday, Mar. 8

Idaho (3) at Kansas City (7)

Francesco Arcuri (2-0-2) tied the score at 9:35 of the first period after Idaho had fallen behind 3:31 later. After Kansas City took a 2-1 lead 2:27 into the second period Arcuri provided the equalizer. Nick Canade gave Idaho their first lead of the night 40 seconds later but the Mavericks would score five unanswered after including a pair on the power-play for a 7-3 win.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (37-15-4-1, 79pts, 0.693%, 15 GR)

2. Tulsa Oilers (33-17-5-3, 74pts, 0.638%, 14 GR)

3. Tahoe Knight Monsters (34-20-4-1, 73pts, 0.619%, 13 GR)

4. Wichita Thunder (32-20-6-1, 71pts, 0.602%, 13 GR)

5. Idaho Steelheads (29-19-8-1, 67pts, 0.588%, 15 GR)

6. Rapid City Rush (24-24-6-3, 57pts, 0.500%, 15 GR)

7. Utah Grizzlies (19-33-5-2, 45pts, 0.381%, 13 GR)

8. Allen Americans (14-34-8-2, 38pts, 0.328%, 14 GR)

* GR signifies games remaining *

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mar. 12: Dominic Basse and Christophe Fillion signed to ECHL contracts.

Mar. 11: Pito Walton traded to Worcester Railers for future considerations. Connor MacEachern

signed PTO with Iowa Wild (AHL).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#2 Trevor Zins has appeared in all 57 games this season and has four assists in his last nine games.

#3 Nick Canade has seven goals in his last seven games.

#8 Kaleb Pearson has five points (4G, 1A) in his first six pro games.

#9 Brendan Hoffmann has 10 points (5G, 5A) in his last 12 games.

#11 Mason McCarty has seven points (1G, 6A) in his last eight games.

#13 Francesco Arcuri has three goals in his last three games and nine points (3G, 6A) in his last seven games.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has a point in eight of his last nine games (5G, 8A).

#18 A.J. White has two goals in his last five games.

#19 Patrick Moynihan has eight points (3G, 5A) in his last seven games.

#23 Demetrios Koumontzis has three points (1G, 2A) in his last three games.

#26 Jade Miller has six points (2G, 4A) in his last nine games.

#27 Jason Horvath has an assist in six straight games (8A) and 10 assists in his last nine games.

#43 Matt Register has appeared in all 57 games and has an assist in five straight games.

#67 Hank Crone has four points (2G, 2A) in his last four games.

#74 Connor Punnett has three points (2G, 1A) in his last three games.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#2 Trevor Zins is nine games shy of 100 games as a Steelhead.

#9 Brendan Hoffmann is two points shy of 100 career ECHL points.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is two assists shy of 100 as a Steelhead and eight games shy of 200 pro games.

#18 A.J. White is two games shy of 600 pro games.

#26 Jade Miller is six points shy of 100 career ECHL points.

#43 Matt Register is four games shy of 200 games as a Steelhead.

TEAM NOTES

- Idaho is seventh in the ECHL with a 3.51 goals for average having scored four or more goals in seven of their last 10 games.

- The Steelheads are fourth in the league on the power-play (45-for-201, 22.4%) having scored a power-play goal in four of their last five games (8-for-19, 42.1%).

- Idaho is fourth in the ECHL averaging 33.79 shots for per game.

- The Steelheads have scored first in seven of their last 11 games and in 27 of 57 games (19-1-6-1).

- Idaho has a point in 15 of their last 19 games (10-4-4-1) since Jan. 24 and in 17 of their last 22 games (11-5-5-1) since Jan. 17.

- The Steelheads have lost back-to-back games in regulation just twice this year, their last time Dec. 6/7.

- Idaho has played 27 of their 57 games being by one goal with a 15-3-8-1 record having gone beyond regulation 19 times.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Connor MacEachern (23)

Assists: Matt Register (43)

Points: Hank Crone (53)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+23)

PIMs: Connor Punnett (94)

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (12)

GWGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (4)

Shots: Brendan Hoffmann (170)

Wins: Ben Kraws (17)

GAA: Ben Kraws (3.13)

SV%: Ben Kraws, Bryan Thomson (.904)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

