Gladiators, Mickey Burnes Agree to Contract
March 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed forward Mickey Burns to an ECHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.
Burns, 24, turns pro following four seasons at Mercyhurst College, where the left-shot forward appeared in 126 games, notching 69 points (30g, 39a).
Prior to joining Mercyhurst, the Wayne, New Jersey native played one season at the University of Vermont, appearing in five games for the Catamounts.
Prior to taking the collegiate route, Burns appeared in two seasons with the Jersey Hitmen of NCDC, where, during the 2019-20 year for the Hitmen, he tallied 77 points (45g, 32a) while serving as the club's captain.
