ECHL Transactions - March 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 13, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Patriks Marcinkevics, F

Fort Wayne:

Ryan Orgel, D

Idaho:

Nicholas Grabko, G

Blake Swetlikoff, F

Wheeling:

James White, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add T.J. Friedmann, F activated from reserve

delete Jackson van de Leest, D recalled by Utica

delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

add Brad Morrison, F acquired from Fort Wayne 3/10

add Michael Gildon, F acquired from Fort Wayne 3/10

Atlanta:

add Mickey Burns, F signed contract

add Patriks Marcinkevics, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Connor Galloway, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Alexander Campbell, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Dennis Busby, D signed contract

Idaho:

add Blake Swetlikoff, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Grant Hindman, D signed amateur tryout

add Adam Goodsir, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Luke Mobley, F placed on reserve

delete Grant Hindman, D placed on reserve

delete Timmy Kent, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Nate Schweitzer, D signed contract

delete Nate Schweitzer, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

delete Michael Simpson, G recalled by Belleville

Rapid City:

add Jack Jeffers, F activated from reserve

add Charles Martin, D activated from reserve

delete Artyom Borshyov, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve

add Liam Peyton, F activated from reserve

delete Vincent Sévigny, D recalled by Laval

delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

add Jack Works, F signed contract

Worcester:

add Anthony Repaci, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

ECHL Stories from March 13, 2025

