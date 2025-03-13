ECHL Transactions - March 13
March 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 13, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Patriks Marcinkevics, F
Fort Wayne:
Ryan Orgel, D
Idaho:
Nicholas Grabko, G
Blake Swetlikoff, F
Wheeling:
James White, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add T.J. Friedmann, F activated from reserve
delete Jackson van de Leest, D recalled by Utica
delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
add Brad Morrison, F acquired from Fort Wayne 3/10
add Michael Gildon, F acquired from Fort Wayne 3/10
Atlanta:
add Mickey Burns, F signed contract
add Patriks Marcinkevics, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Connor Galloway, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Alexander Campbell, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Dennis Busby, D signed contract
Idaho:
add Blake Swetlikoff, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
Iowa:
add Grant Hindman, D signed amateur tryout
add Adam Goodsir, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Luke Mobley, F placed on reserve
delete Grant Hindman, D placed on reserve
delete Timmy Kent, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Nate Schweitzer, D signed contract
delete Nate Schweitzer, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Orlando:
delete Michael Simpson, G recalled by Belleville
Rapid City:
add Jack Jeffers, F activated from reserve
add Charles Martin, D activated from reserve
delete Artyom Borshyov, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve
add Liam Peyton, F activated from reserve
delete Vincent Sévigny, D recalled by Laval
delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval
Wheeling:
add Jack Works, F signed contract
Worcester:
add Anthony Repaci, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
