Bison Ink Shane Ott out of Niagara University

March 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has signed forward Shane Ott to an ECHL standard player contract.

Ott, 24, appeared in 35 NCAA games this season with Niagara University posting 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) with a +6 rating.

The Centennial, Colorado native totaled 100 points (32 goals, 68 assists) in 149 career NCAA games, all with the Purple Eagles.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward finished third among the team in points this season and finished tied for second during the 2022-23 season with 28 points.

