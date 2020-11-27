Rush Announce Swap of Scheduled Opponents

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today in conjunction with the ECHL that the team's schedule has gone through a change in opposition.

The Rush were originally slated to play the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, January 6th, Friday, January 8th, and Saturday, January 9th in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, with all games scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop. Although the dates, times, and location remain the same, the Rush will now play against the Allen Americans instead of the Wichita Thunder.

The remainder of the Rush 2020-21 Schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information, call the Rush office at 716-7825, or visit www.rapidcityrush.com.

