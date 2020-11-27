Fuel Sign Forward Antoine Waked

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have signed forward Antoine Waked to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Waked, 24, signs with the Fuel after spending the 2019-20 season with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket. Skating in 32 games for the Rocket, Waked tallied two goals, three assists and 54 penalty minutes. Assigned to the Adirondack Thunder in early October, Waked played six ECHL games earning one goal and two assists before being recalled in late October.

A native of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec, Waked has appeared in 122 AHL contests earning 11 goals and 10 assists. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward has 13 ECHL games under his belt, registering two goals, five assists and six penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Waked played four seasons for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Playing 224 games over four seasons, Waked earned 68 goals and 89 assists, helping the team to a QMJHL Championship in 2015-16.

With the signing of Waked, the Fuel have 14 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

