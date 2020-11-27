ECHL Transactions - November 28

November 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 27, 2020:

Greenville:

Add Sam Jardine, D signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Joey Haddad, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Greg Meireles, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Matthew Wedman, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Karch Bachman, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Benjamin Finkelstein, D assigned by Charlotte

Add Jack Poehling, F assigned by Ontario

Add Nick Poehling, F assigned by Ontario

Add Jack Sadek, D assigned by Ontario

Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned by Los Angeles (NHL)

Delete Brien Diffley, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Victor Bartley, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Jacksonville:

Delete Dalton Thrower, D released from contract [11/25]

Rapid City:

Delete Gordon Defiel, G released from contract [11/25]

Wheeling:

Delete Blake Wojtala, G released from tryout agreement [11/25]

Wichita:

Add Chris Gerrie, F signed contract

