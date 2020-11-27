ECHL Transactions - November 28
November 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 27, 2020:
Greenville:
Add Sam Jardine, D signed contract, added to training camp roster
Add Joey Haddad, F signed contract, added to training camp roster
Add Greg Meireles, F assigned by Charlotte
Add Matthew Wedman, F assigned by Charlotte
Add Karch Bachman, F assigned by Charlotte
Add Benjamin Finkelstein, D assigned by Charlotte
Add Jack Poehling, F assigned by Ontario
Add Nick Poehling, F assigned by Ontario
Add Jack Sadek, D assigned by Ontario
Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned by Los Angeles (NHL)
Delete Brien Diffley, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Victor Bartley, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Jacksonville:
Delete Dalton Thrower, D released from contract [11/25]
Rapid City:
Delete Gordon Defiel, G released from contract [11/25]
Wheeling:
Delete Blake Wojtala, G released from tryout agreement [11/25]
Wichita:
Add Chris Gerrie, F signed contract
