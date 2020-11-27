Swamp Rabbits Release 2020 Training Camp Roster

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to announce the initial roster for the team's 2020 Training Camp, which opened this morning at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The following players are part of Greenville's initial 2020 Training Camp roster:

Forwards (18): Karch Bachman, Jack Poehling, Kamerin Nault, Brendan Connolly, Mike McNamee, Matt Bradley, Greg Meireles, Bryan Moore, Patrick Polino, Nick Jermain, Max Zimmer, Cody Milan, Austin McIlmurray, Matthew Wedman, Joey Haddad, Liam Pecararo, Nick Poehling and Garrett Thompson

Defensemen (11): Frank Hora, Ben Finkelstein, Tim Davison, Chris Carlisle, Curtis Leonard, Adam Samuelsson, Bryce Reddick, Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Sam Jardine, Luke Ripley and Jack Sadek

Goaltenders (4): Evan Weninger, John Lethemon, Hayden Hawkey and Jacob Ingham

Greenville's Training Camp roster features one player on an NHL Entry Level Contract (Jacob Ingham) and seven players on AHL contracts including twin forwards Jack and Nick Poehling. Both St. Cloud State standouts signed two-way AHL contract with the Ontario Reign. Jack Poehling, an all-NCHC Honorable Mention during his senior season, posted nine goals and 11 assists in 2019-20. Jack Poehling totaled 61 points (30 goals, 31 assists) in 144 games played through four seasons.

The roster features Adam Samuelsson on a tryout, son of 2x Stanley Cup Champion Ulf Samuelsson.

Forward Brendan Connolly will make his return to Greenville after spending the last five seasons playing in Europe. Connolly previously played for the Greenville Road Warriors across three seasons from 2010-2013. Connolly is joined by forward Joey Haddad who spent the last six seasons with the EIHL's Cardiff Devils. Haddad played with/for Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord in Cardiff and were previously teammates with the Wheeling Nailers in 2009-10. Last season, Haddad (57 points) and Connolly (55) points finished 2nd and 3rd in the EIHL scoring race.

Three players who spent time with the Swamp Rabbits in 2019-20 are included on the roster, including sophomore forward Liam Pecararo. As a rookie, Pecararo led Greenville in goals with 23 and finished third on the club in scoring. Pecararo tallied an early season shorthanded breakaway goal which earned ECHL Goal of the Year honors. Only 49 games into his professional career, the Canton, Massachusetts native has skated in 10 AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will welcome fans back inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena for live entertainment on December 5. The Swamp Rabbits face the South Carolina Stingrays in preseason action scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Tickets are now available online at Ticketmaster.

Greenville is slated to open the home portion of their regular season schedule on December 18 against the Florida Everblades.

Join us for "Heroes of the Upstate," where we honor those who have courageously served the Upstate community during the on-going fight against COVID-19.

