IceMen Bolster Forward Corps with Mike Szmatula

Forward Mike Szmatula with the Adirondack Thunder

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Friday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Mike Szmatula for the 2020-2021 season.

Szmatula, 28, joins the Icemen after recording 49 points (20g, 29a) in 56 games played with the Adirondack Thunder last season. Szmatula earned his second career ECHL Player of the Week honor last season for the week of January 20-26 when he recorded eight points in three games. The 5-9, 180-pound forward posted 48 points (27g, 21a) during the 2018-19 season and has accrued 99 points (47g, 52a) in 122 career ECHL contests with the Thunder.

Szmatula appeared in five American Hockey League games split between the Stockton Thunder and Utica Comets during the 2018-19 season.

Prior to his professional career, Szmatula totaled 108 points (47g, 61a) in four collegiate seasons split between Northeastern University (2013-2015) and the University of Minnesota (2016-2018). The Commerce, Michigan resident won a Clark Cup Championship and was named the Clark Cup Playoffs MVP while with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2013.

Szmatula joins fellow forwards Wacey Rabbit, Brendan Warren, Abbot Girduckis, Adam Dauda, Ian McKinnon, Craig Martin, Nathan Perkovich, Matt Marquardt, Cameron Critchlow, Ara Nazarian, Eric Neiley, Derek Lodermeier and defensemen Luke Shiplo, Jacob Cederholm, Kevin McKernan, Jarod Hilderman, and Jacob Panetta as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season

