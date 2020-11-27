Grizzlies Tickets Go on Sale November 27th

West Valley City, Utah - Tickets for the first 5 games of the Utah Grizzlies 2020-21 season go on sale Friday, November 26th at 10:00 am.

Seating is limited to 1800 people to start the season. Tickets are only available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

The Grizzlies will be celebrating 25 seasons of hockey all season long. Follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on the upcoming season.

First 5 Home Games at Maverik Center

Friday, December 18, 2020 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, December 19, 2020 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Thursday, December 31, 2020 - Rapid City at Utah. 5:00 pm.

Friday, January 1, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, January 2, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

