Thunder Announces Revised December Schedule
November 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. (Nov. 27) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today schedule changes for the first five weeks of the 2020-21 season.
Wichita will still open the season on December 11 at Tulsa and play their first three games away from home. The Thunder will now play on the road the day after Christmas against the Kansas City Mavericks. Wichita will also be on the road on January 5 at Kansas City, which will begin a set of four-straight against the Mavericks.
The season opener has been pushed back to New Year's Day as the Allen Americans will still come in for a two-game set on January 1 and 2.
Below is the first nine games of the Thunder schedule:
December 11 at Tulsa
December 26 at Kansas City
December 31 at Allen
January 1 vs. Allen
January 2 vs. Allen
January 5 at Kansas City
January 8 vs. Kansas City
January 9 vs. Kansas City
January 10 vs. Kansas City
With only one game before December 26, the Thunder now plan to open training camp on Monday, December 7 in order to follow ECHL safety protocols.
The Thunder are committed to playing the 2020-21 ECHL season and will continue to monitor the current environment. We will keep season ticket holders and fans informed over the next few weeks as relates to their seats and future on sale dates.
