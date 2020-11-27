Thunder Announces Revised December Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (Nov. 27) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today schedule changes for the first five weeks of the 2020-21 season.

Wichita will still open the season on December 11 at Tulsa and play their first three games away from home. The Thunder will now play on the road the day after Christmas against the Kansas City Mavericks. Wichita will also be on the road on January 5 at Kansas City, which will begin a set of four-straight against the Mavericks.

The season opener has been pushed back to New Year's Day as the Allen Americans will still come in for a two-game set on January 1 and 2.

Below is the first nine games of the Thunder schedule:

December 11 at Tulsa

December 26 at Kansas City

December 31 at Allen

January 1 vs. Allen

January 2 vs. Allen

January 5 at Kansas City

January 8 vs. Kansas City

January 9 vs. Kansas City

January 10 vs. Kansas City

With only one game before December 26, the Thunder now plan to open training camp on Monday, December 7 in order to follow ECHL safety protocols.

The Thunder are committed to playing the 2020-21 ECHL season and will continue to monitor the current environment. We will keep season ticket holders and fans informed over the next few weeks as relates to their seats and future on sale dates.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month.

