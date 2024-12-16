Ruohonen and Pekarcik Named to World Junior Rosters

December 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - When the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships begin on Dec 26 in Ottawa, two teams will have current of former Fighting Saints on their roster.

On Junior Hockey's biggest stage, current Saints forward Heikki Ruohonen (FInland) and 2023-24 Saint Juraj Pekarcik (Slovakia) will represent their home nations.

"We are really excited for both Heikki and Juraj," said Saints general manager Trevor Edwards. "They are great players and outstanding young men who have earned the opportunity to represent their countries on the biggest stage in junior hockey."

Ruohonen was selected with the first overall pick in the Phase II USHL draft last spring by the Fighting Saints and has made a significant impact in his time in Dubuque thus far. Through 19 games played, Ruohonen has five goals and 12 points in addition to a plus-seven rating.

Pekarcik was one of two USHL players in 2023-24 to record 50 assists throughout the season and the Slovakia native did it in just 43 games for the Saints. This season, Pekarcik is playing for Moncton in the CHL and is third on the Wildcats with 35 points in 29 games. A 2023 third-round draft pick of the St. Blues, Pekarcik will represent his home nation for the second-straigh season.

With Lucas Van Vliet representing Team USA and Torkel Jennersjö skating for Team Sweden at the World Junior A Challenge this year, the Saints will have four representatives on the international stage this winter.

The pair of Saints participating in this year's tournament will follow a long list of former Saints who did the same including the following:

Juraj Pekarcik (Slovakia - 2024)

Kevin Reidler (Sweden - 2024)

Matt Savoie (Canada - 2024)

Joona Väisänen (Finland - 2024)

Marcus Brännman (Sweden - 2023)

Kenny Connors (USA - 2023)

Wyatt Kaiser (USA - 2022)

Henry Thrun (USA - 2021)

Lukáš Parík (Czechia - 2020)

Erik Portillo (Sweden - 2020)

Andrei Buyalsky (Kazakhstan - 2020)

Viktor Bovbel (Belarus - 2018)

William Lagesson (Sweden - 2015/2016)

Zemgus Girgensons (Latvia - 2012)

The 2025 World Junior Championships will run from Dec. 26, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025 in Ottawa.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2024

Ruohonen and Pekarcik Named to World Junior Rosters - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.