Nizameyev, Peterson, Reyelts Named Players of the Week

December 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Artemi Nizameyev, Lukas Peterson and AJ Reyelts have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Dec. 11-14.

Forward of the Week Artemi Nikameyev (Tri-City Storm)

Hometown: Chelyabinsk, Russia

Commitment: Miami University

Birth Year: 2005

Player Profile

Recorded two goals and two assists in Tri-City's 5-2 win vs. Lincoln on Friday, ending the game with a +4 rating.

Added a goal and an assist in the Storm's loss to the Stars on Saturday, extending his goal streak to six games.

Finished the weekend as the league leader in both points (38) and goals (22). He holds a two-point lead over Landen Gunderson (SC), who has 36 points this season, and a six-goal lead over Merril Steenari, who has 16 goals.

Defenseman of the Week: Lukas Peterson (Green Bay Gamblers)

Hometown: Waldwick, New Jersey

Commitment: University of Maine

Birth Year: 2006

Player Profile

Recorded five assists in Green Bay's 5-2 win vs. Youngstown on Thursday, the most assists by any USHL player in a single game this season.

Added a pair of assists in the Gamblers' 8-3 loss to the Phantoms on Friday.

Combined for seven shots on the week.

Goalie of the Week: AJ Reyelts (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders)

Hometown: Proctor, Minnesota

Commitment: Lindenwood University

Birth Year: 2006

Player Profile

Stopped 14 of 15 shots in a 4-1 win against Chicago on Friday.

Allowed one goal and made 23 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over Chicago.

Finished 2-0-0-0 with a .946 save percentage and 1.00 GAA.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.