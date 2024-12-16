AJ Reyelts Earns USHL Goaltender of the Week Honors

December 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Congratulations to RoughRiders' AJ Reyelts for earning his second USHL Goaltender of the Week honor in the last weeks! AJ's performance helped the team earn 4 points, allowing just 2 goals and stopping 37 out of 39 shots with an impressive .948 save percentage. A well-earned and well-deserved recognition for AJ! Keep it up! Print Friendly Version

