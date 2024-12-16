Omaha Sends Wooten to Green Bay

December 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have traded forward Zach Wooten and a 2025 Phase II 10th Round Pick to the Green Bay Gamblers in exchange for a 2025 Phase II 6th Round Pick, a 2026 Phase I 7th Round Pick and Future Considerations. The Omaha Lancers wish Zach well in Green Bay.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.