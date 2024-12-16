Omaha Sends Wooten to Green Bay
December 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release
OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have traded forward Zach Wooten and a 2025 Phase II 10th Round Pick to the Green Bay Gamblers in exchange for a 2025 Phase II 6th Round Pick, a 2026 Phase I 7th Round Pick and Future Considerations. The Omaha Lancers wish Zach well in Green Bay.
Check out the Omaha Lancers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2024
- Omaha Sends Wooten to Green Bay - Omaha Lancers
- AJ Reyelts Earns USHL Goaltender of the Week Honors - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Peterson Wins USHL Defenseman of the Week - Green Bay Gamblers
- Gamblers Make Roster Moves - Green Bay Gamblers
- Zellers Wins Gold at World Junior A Challenge - Green Bay Gamblers
- Nizameyev, Peterson, Reyelts Named Players of the Week - USHL
- Ruohonen and Pekarcik Named to World Junior Rosters - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Lancers Stories
- Omaha Sends Wooten to Green Bay
- Sioux City Ascends Past Omaha
- Musketeers Rally Past Omaha
- WEEK 12 Preview
- Lancers Fall in Overtime