Zellers Wins Gold at World Junior A Challenge

December 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







A multiple-point performance from Will Zellers helped the U.S. Junior Select Team capture the 2024 World Junior A Challenge championship, as Team USA defeated Sweden, 7-4, tonight (Dec. 15) to secure its 10th tournament title. Zellers finished the tournament with three goals and two assists in five games.

The University of North Dakota commit leads the Gamblers in goals (15) and is second on the team in points (21).

The Gamblers host the Madison Capitols on Friday December 27 and 28th and Cedar Rapids Roughriders on the 31st. Tickets available at the Resch Center box office, open Monday - Friday and event days at 10:00 AM. Tickets also available online at www.gamblershockey.com For groups and beverage inclusive seating contact Cole at 920-405-1153.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.