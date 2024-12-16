Gamblers Make Roster Moves

December 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that the team has acquired forward Zach Wooten in a trade with the Omaha Lancers in exchange for a 2025 6th round Phase 2 and 2026 7th round Phase 1 draft picks and future considerations.

Wooten appeared in 13 games with the Lancers, tallying two goals and three assists. The Apple Valley, Minnesota native made his USHL debut during the 2023-24 campaign, suiting up for five games with the Tri City Storm. Prior to his time with the Lancers, Wooten starred at Eastview High School in Minnesota. Wooten is committed to Maine.

Forwards Lev Katzin and Tanner Bruender have left the Gamblers for the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League and Nanaimo Clippers of the British Columbia Junior Hockey League.

The Gamblers host the Madison Capitols on Friday December 27 and 28th and Cedar Rapids Roughriders on the 31st. Tickets available at the Resch Center box office, open Monday - Friday and event days at 10:00 AM. Tickets also available online at www.gamblershockey.com For groups and beverage inclusive seating contact Cole at 920-405-1153.

