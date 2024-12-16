Peterson Wins USHL Defenseman of the Week

December 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Defenseman of the Week: Lukas Peterson (Green Bay Gamblers)

Hometown: Waldwick, New Jersey

Commitment: University of Maine

Birth Year: 2006

Recorded five assists in Green Bay's 5-2 win vs. Youngstown on Thursday, the most assists by any USHL player in a single game this season.

Added a pair of assists in the Gamblers' 8-3 loss to the Phantoms on Friday.

Combined for seven shots on the week.

