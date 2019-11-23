Running Bulls Trample Marksmen 4-1

November 23, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





PELHAM, AL - Seven-straight wins would be the maximum the Marksmen win-streak would see, as their streak would be stopped in Pelham.

A slow start would be the crucifix of the Marksmen in Friday night's affair in Alabama, as the Birmingham Bulls would continue their streak of success against Fayetteville in regular-season play. Two goals in the first period, separated only by 1:04, would be more than the Marksmen could muster, as Tirowski and Harris would take a 2-0 Bulls lead into the first intermission.

Early into the second period, Nick Le Sage would score his first professional goal early on to attempt a Marksmen comeback effort, making it a 2-1 game. The Marksmen would dominate the period, but Birmingham goaltender Art Brey would continue to stand on his head through the night.

Tirowski would put another past to send Birmingham to the intermission with a 3-1 lead. Despite the best efforts of Fayetteville's offense, Brey would continue to absolutely position himself and stop everything the Marksmen would show him, enroute to a 38-save night. Fayetteville would get their chances on the power play, but the muscle of the Bulls would continue to frustrate and overcome the Marksmen through the night.

With over three minutes left, Marksmen goaltender Danny Tirone would be pulled for the extra-attacker, and this would lead to an empty-net goal from Shaquille Merasty to put it away 4-1.

This would be Fayetteville's first regulation loss of the season, and would stop their win streak at seven straight.

With a Peoria win in OT, the Rivermen would gain a hold in the standings. Fayetteville will look for revenge on Saturday night in Pelham at 8 PM / 7 P.M. CST.

The Fayetteville Marksmen return to the Crown Coliseum for THANKSGIVING NIGHT at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 28, featuring a "Buy Two, Get One FREE" ticket special, appearance from Santa Claus, and a Post-Game Skate with the Players.

Two days later, the Marksmen finish the weekend hosting RACING NIGHT/POOCH PARTY (pres. by North Star Vet) at 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 30. The day kicks off at 2 P.M. with the inaugural Marksmen Car & Truck Show (pres. by Redline Tire & Auto) with awards, Food Trucks, and much more. Following the Show, both Dog and Human are welcome into the Crown Coliseum for our game, with the return of our 1-2-3 Concession Specials with $1 Soft Pretzels, $2 Pepsi products, and $3 Bud Light 16 oz. Cans. You won't want to miss it!

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2019

