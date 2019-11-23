SPHL Announces Suspension
November 23, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Macon's Ryan Devine
Macon's Ryan Devine has been suspended one game as a result of an unpenalized spearing incident during SPHL Game 48, Evansville at Macon, played on Friday, November 22.
Devine will miss Macon's game against Evansville on Saturday, November 23.
