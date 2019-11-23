Havoc Hold off Roanoke for Weekend Sweep

November 23, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





After pulling out another overtime road win in Roanoke on Friday, the Huntsville Havoc returned home Saturday for the second game of a home-and-home against the Rail Yard Dawgs. Rookie Gregg Burmaster secured the game winning goal for the Havoc in the second period. Rob Darrar opened the scoring for Huntsville in the first, tying the game in the first with Phil Johansson giving the Havoc a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Shawn Bates put the game out of reach with 5:14 left in the third.

