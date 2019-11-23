Havoc Squeak by Rail Yard Dawgs in OT

The Huntsville Havoc got back to its winning ways against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Friday night, thanks to an overtime game-winner from Tanner Karty. The Havoc turned in another dominant shots for/shots against performance, leading the Rail Yard Dawgs 44 to 26. Rookie Gregg Burmaster netted his first career goal to tie the game in the second period after both teams failed to score in the first period. The Havoc will take on Roanoke again Saturday night back in Huntsville.

