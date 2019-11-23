Roanoke Falls in Huntsville, 4-2

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs took a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first period but ultimately were defeated by the Huntsville Havoc, 4-2, Saturday night at the Von Braun Center.

The Dawgs struck first just over two minutes into the first period. A poke check knocked the puck loose along the Huntsville blue line and Aaron Huffnagle scooped it up. He carried the puck to the high slot and sniped a wrist shot top shelf past Max Milosek to make the score 1-0.

Huntsville answered about six minutes later. Rob Darrar controlled the puck on the left wing circle and fired a short side shot that snuck over Michael Stiliadis' shoulder, tying the game at one.

The Havoc grabbed the lead later in the period when Darrar gained the zone and cranked a slap shot that Stiliadis blocked. The rebound bounced back to the slot where Phil Johansson snagged it and fired a shot past Stiliadis to push the score to 2-1. That would be it for Stiliadis who was then pulled in favor of Jake Theut.

Huntsville added to that advantage late in the second period. The Dawgs turned the puck over in their defensive zone and Tanner Karty fed Gregg Burmaster at the left wing circle. He fired a snap shot that snuck past Theut's blocker and the Havoc lead was 3-1.

They added one more in the third when nifty passing on an odd-man rush led to a layup goal for Shawn Bates. Roanoke brought itself back within two in the final minutes of the period with a power play goal from Chris Lijdsman.

Theut made 26 saves on 28 shots in relief, Huffnagle and Lijdsman scored and Stiliadis made 14 saves on 16 shots. The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 1-8-2 in the loss while Huntsville improved to 6-5-1. Roanoke will return to action on Thursday night in Fayetteville. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM at the Crown Coliseum.

