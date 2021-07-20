Ruiz Homers in Homestand Opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Despite a strong start from pitcher Carlos Guarate, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 4-1, in their series opener on Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

Guarate, making his High-A debut, threw five innings, allowed just two runs, and walked none. With the start, the Padres' No. 30 prospect became the youngest pitcher in High-A Central this season at 20 years and 112 days old.

While the Venezuelan right-hander was solid, the Dragons (37-29) were sparked by their starting pitching performance from Carson Spiers. The Clemson alum matched Guarate's five innings and allowed just two hits, no runs, no walks, and struck out seven.

Dayton opened scoring with a solo home run from catcher Jose Tello in the third, and followed with an RBI double from right fielder Jacob Hurtubise in the fifth.

In the seventh, the TinCaps (30-37) entered the run column with a solo home run from their right fielder, Agustin Ruiz. The blast was Ruiz's team-leading 11th of the season, and his first since June 26 in South Bend.

Dayton tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout. Despite a perfect ninth inning from TinCaps left-hander Ramon Perez, the 'Caps couldn't rally in the late innings.

The loss marks the end of a two-game winning streak put together over the weekend in Grand Rapids against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Dayton, with the win, still holds the top spot in High-A Central's East Division.

Next Game: Wednesday, July 21 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- - Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Danny Denz

- - Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Lyon Richardson

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

