'Caps Lose to Lansing, 8-3

July 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Pitching woes doomed the West Michigan Whitecaps as they fell to the Lansing Lugnuts 8-3 in the longest nine-inning game in franchise history Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Lansing reached 22 base runners tonight as Whitecaps pitching allowed 11 hits while walking nine and hitting two batters in the loss. The previous record for length was set during a nine-inning game twice in 2010, when the Whitecaps played for three hours and 56 minutes on July 28 and August 8.

The Lugnuts struck first in the fourth inning as Cobie Vance and Lazaro Armenteros laced back-to-back RBIs before a fielding error put the Lugnuts out in front 4-0. The 'Caps responded in the bottom half with an RBI-single from Parker Meadows before Jimmy Kerr grounded into a inning-ending double play with the bases loaded to end the frame and keep the score at 4-1. The Whitecaps threatened in the sixth as a wild pitch plated Wenceel Perez before Andrew Navigato crossed the plate on a balk. Still, the rally fell short as Lansing plated individual tallies in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings to put the finishing touches on the 8-3 victory.

Whitecaps starter Adam Wolf (1-2) tossed 3.2 innings allowing four runs on six hits in his second loss of the season. Lansing starting pitcher Seth Shuman (2-3) lasted five innings while allowing just one run on four hits in his second win this year. The Lugnuts improve to 32-25 as the Whitecaps fall to 30-36. The Lugnuts move out in front of the Whitecaps in the overall series 194-193 after Tuesday's win. Eric De La Rosa reached base three times and a home run shy of hitting for the cycle as part of a 3-for-5 performance.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against Lansing Lugnuts from LMCU Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 pm. West Michigan sends pitcher Beau Brieske to the mound against the Lugnuts Shohei Tomioka. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 11:50 am. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

