Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday

July 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 20, 2021 l Game # 66

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (36-29) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (30-36)

RH Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.79) vs. RH Carlos Guarate (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 2 (all games in Dayton, June 15-20)

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 8, Great Lakes 4. Miguel Hernandez had a home run, double, and three RBI while James Free and Alex McGarry each had two hits and two RBI as the Dragons earned a split of the homestand. The Dragons collected 11 hits and went 6 for 12 with men in scoring position.

Season Highs from Last Game: Longest Hitting Streak: Urbaez, 13 (matches season high).

Last Homestand: The Dragons went 6-6 on the homestand that ended Sunday and featured six games each against West Michigan and Great Lakes. The team batting average on the homestand was .276 (107-388). The Dragons hit just three home runs on the homestand. The team ERA on the homestand was 6.06 (104 IP, 70 ER). The Dragons committed nine errors in the 12 games.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is second in the league in batting average at .335. He is batting .361 over his last 40 games since May 29 and has a 13-game hitting streak, batting .400 (20 for 50) with six doubles. The hitting streak matches the team season high in 2021 by Brian Rey.

Victor Ruiz is batting .359 with nine doubles over his last 17 games to raise his average from .213 to .278.

Mariel Bautista is batting .323 over his last nine games including his first home run of the season.

Jacob Hurtubise hit .353 (6 for 17) in the Great Lakes series and had his first two stolen bases of July.

Miguel Hernandez is 5 for 7 with a home run over his last two games.

Reliever Braxton Roxby over his last four appearances: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 SO.

Reliever Matt Gill over his last four appearances: 2-0, 7.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won their last two games on the heels of a season-high six-game losing streak.

Dayton is in first place, one-half game ahead of Great Lakes and Lake County in the High-A Central League East Division.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 52 of the 65 games they have played this season. They have not been lower than second place in the standings at the end of a night and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

The Dragons are 21-9 in games decided by two runs or less, the best mark in the league.

The Dragons are 15-14 in road games. They are 14-4 when scoring at least four runs in road games; 1-10 when scoring three or less.

BATTING: The Dragons hit .276 as a team during the 12-game homestand that ended Sunday. Their previous highest average in any series this season was .261, vs. Fort Wayne, June 15-20. They hit .324 as a team with men in scoring position on the homestand.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., July 21 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.83) at Fort Wayne LH Danny Denz (0-1, 4.91)

Thur., July 22 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (2-3, 4.26) at Fort Wayne RH Anderson Espinoza (0-1, 5.87)

Fri., July 23 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (3-5, 3.23) at Fort Wayne RH Moises Lugo (1-3, 3.83)

Sat., July 24 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.50) at Fort Wayne LH Erik Sabrowski (2-0, 1.88)

Sun., July 25 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers at Fort Wayne RH Carlos Guarate

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 20, 2021

Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.